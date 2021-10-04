Posted: Oct 04, 2021 12:53 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2021 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

A business service agreement between BTC and Washington County for disaster recovery has been reached.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle says the item ties into recent discussions to build a warehouse facility along Bison Road near ABB in Bartlesville. Antle says the agreement with BTC would make Washington County completely mobile if they ever lost the County Administration Building in downtown Bartlesville. He says they would be able to relocate and re-establish themselves with laptops in a matter of minutes.

Commissioner Antle says having a well-established continuity of local government ahead of any disaster is both necessary and impressive. The BTC agreement for disaster recovery came with a one-time charge of $3,600 and a recurring monthly charge of $2,059. The item was approved unanimously by the Commissioners on Monday morning.

When speaking on the potential warehouse project, Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says they are trying to firm up some requirements with the City of Bartlesville. Cox says they were given options from the City that they have since countered with their own options. He says they are waiting to hear back from the City.

