Posted: Oct 04, 2021 3:49 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2021 3:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are always hoping to have the best road equipment possible for their road crews to operate on. Some of the equipment that had been purchased on a state bid in District One has failed and that is why Randall Jones is going to an auction this week in hopes of replacing those machines.

Districts Two and Three showed no intention of going to the Wednesday auction.