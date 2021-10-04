Posted: Oct 04, 2021 8:05 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2021 8:18 PM

Garrett Giles

40 acres owned by the City of Dewey has been annexed into the corporate city limits of Dewey.

Mayor Tom Hays says they purchased the property 1.5 years ago. Hays says they have decided to annex the property into the corporate city limits. He says the hope is to get the property ready for a future business.

The property is located along One Mile Road passed Pump'n Pete's and further east of a quonset hut building. Mayor Hays says the property goes all the way up to Patridge Road. He says they currently lease the property to a farmer.

An emergency clause was also approved in order to annex the land right away.

Pictured below is a map of where the land is located. The land within the red perimeter is where the annexed property can be found.