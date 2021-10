Posted: Oct 05, 2021 3:04 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2021 3:05 PM

Garrett Giles

West 300 Road from Highway 75 east to North 4000 Road in Washington County will be getting a chip and seal coat beginning on Wednesday. This work will continue on Thursday. Crews will be working from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

Expect significant traffic delays. Alternate routes are encouraged.