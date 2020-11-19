Posted: Oct 05, 2021 9:07 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2021 9:13 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Center was at overflow capacity Tuesday night to hear Dr. Peter McCullough.

Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 35 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill.com.

Dr. McCullough has been on several television news programs over the past 18 months with such hosts as Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham on FOX New Channel and more. Joe Bolding of Bartlesville told the audience prior to introcimg the Doctor that he saw one of Dr. McCullough;s videos on YouTube and emailed him asking if he would come to Bartlesville to talk about COVID-19 to which the Doctor agreed.

McCullough says the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the world and shone a light on our medical system. Pandemics require a multi-prong approach, including early treatment, preventative measures, hospitalization, and vaccines.

Dr. McCullough has examined each of these prongs. In his testimonies to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, he reported that essential, effective life-saving treatments were suppressed. Following this thread, he explains the origins of the virus, how it spreads, and the validity of testing.

Tuesday night, Dr. McCullough explained his findings and provided many peer-reviewed research results and the federal government's own facts and statistics to prove his points.

In summary: McCullough says acute COVID-19 has a great range of clinical severity from asymptomatic to fatal. In the absence of clinical trials and guidelines, with hospitalizations and mortality mounting, it is prudent to deploy treatment for COVID-19 based on pathophysiological principles. He has proposed an algorithm based on age and comorbidities that allows for a large proportion to be monitored and treated at home during self-isolation with the aim of reducing the risks of hospitalization and death.

This is a Video on His Treatment Publication: October 11, 2020, see video of Dr. McCullough providing a critical update:Ambulatory Treatment of COVID-19. (Association of American Physicians and Surgeons)

His Testimony to US Senate Committee Hearing: See vi deo from November 19th, 2020 – Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution, in which Dr. McCullough and other witnesses give testimony at a US Senate Committee Hearing (Dept. of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs), Chairman: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Ranking Member: Sen. Gary C. Peters (D-MI)

ABOUT DR. PETER McCULLOUGH:

Dr. McCullough is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, and clinical lipidology. He cares for advanced patients with common medical problems including heart and kidney disease, lipid disorders, and diabetes. He has become an expert on COVID-19 illnesses and welcomes recovered patients into his practice.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University, Dr. McCullough completed his medical degree as an Alpha Omega Alpha graduate from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He went on to complete his internal medicine residency at the University of Washington, cardiology fellowship including service as Chief Fellow at William Beaumont Hospital, and master’s degree in public health at the University of Michigan.

Dr. McCullough has broadly published on a range of topics in medicine with more than 1000 publications and more than 600 citations in the National Library of Medicine. His works include the “Interface between Renal Disease and Cardiovascular Illness” in Braunwald’s Heart Disease Textbook.

Dr. McCullough is a founder and current president of the Cardiorenal Society of America, an organization dedicated to bringing cardiologists and nephrologists together to work on the emerging problem of cardiorenal syndromes. His works have appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association, Lancet, British Medical Journal and other top-tier journals worldwide. He is the editor-in-chief of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and senior associate editor of the American Journal of Cardiology. He serves on the editorial boards of multiple specialty journals.

Dr. McCullough has made presentations on the advancement of medicine across the world and has been an invited lecturer at the New York Academy of Sciences, the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the European Medicines Agency. He has served as member or chair of data safety monitoring boards of 24 randomized clinical trials.

BOARD CERTIFICATIONS:

Cardiovascular Disease

Advanced Lipidology

Internal Medicine

HOSPITALS:

Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas * Fort Worth

Baylor University Medical Center

EDUCATION:

Graduate: Certificate of Graduate Liberal Arts Studies: Southern Methodist University (2016)

Fellowship, Cardiovascular Disease: William Beaumont Hospital (presently Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine), Royal Oak, MI (1997)

Chief Cardiovascular Fellow: William Beaumont Hospital (presently Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine), Royal Oak, MI (1996-1997)

Graduate: Master of Public Health/General Epidemiology, University of Michigan School of Public Health (1994)

Internship/Residency, Internal Medicine: University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA (1991)

Medical School, MD Degree: University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX (1988)

Undergraduate (honors): Bachelor of Science: Biology and Psychology, Baylor University, Waco, TX (1984)

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:

Chief Academic and Scientific Officer (Academic Dean Equivalent) - St. John Providence Health System, (2010-2013)

Division Chief, Nutrition and Preventive Medicine, Medical Director, Preventive Cardiology - Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine (2002-2010)

Associate Professor of Medicine/Cardiology Section Chief - University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine (2000-2002)

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Program Director in Cardiology, Henry Ford Hospital (1997-2000)