Posted: Oct 06, 2021 7:18 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 7:18 AM

Tom Davis

State Senator Julie Daniels appeard on FOX News Channel early Wednesday morning to talk about a recent letter she was a part of that was addressed to Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA), Shawn Hime, last Friday, asking him to denounce statements from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent to President Joe Biden.

The NSBA letter to the president on Sept. 29 requested federal assistance to stop perceived threats and acts of violence against public school board members, district officials, educators and students. Daniels thinks it was a way to silence dissent from parents opposed to the actions of some school boards by painting those who speak out as domestic terrorists.

Senator Daniels shares her thought on the matter in this podcast: