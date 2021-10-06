Posted: Oct 06, 2021 10:55 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority Board of Trustees recently approved $160,000 to install wayfinding and gateway signs through Bartlesville.

This is a project that will involve the construction of gateway signage into the city at major entryways and wayfinding signage for parks and recreational facilities. It will also assist with the downtown re-development district and downtown entryways. BRTA President Chris Wilson talks about the upcoming project:

“The supplement of funds will help the City pay for additional wayfinding signs that were not in the original budget. BRTA is proud to support the city-wide wayfinding sign project that will help residents and visitors find Bartlesville’s great amenities and attractions.”

The project initially began in February and future phases could include signs along Pathfinder Parkway and other parks across town.