Posted: Oct 07, 2021 9:45 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2021 9:45 AM
Lankford Slams Biden for Security Crisis at the Border
U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford continues to call out the Biden Administration for ignoring the ongoing crisis at the southern border.
Sen. Lankford blames the Biden Administration’s policies for putting the U.S. on track to exceed the most illegal crossings in 21 years. Lankford had the following to say in a press conference on Wednesday:
"This Administration is intentionally dragging their feet, and while they say we do not have an open border, the entire country is watching what’s happening on our southern border. Everyone sees what’s going on except the Biden Administration. We’re not asking the Biden Administration to do anything other than help the humanitarian crisis that’s on our southern border and stop incentivizing people to be able to come to the southern border knowing that they’re going to be released and to take that dangerous journey to be able to come."
Earlier this year, Lankford released a report that exposed two billion dollars that he says is being wasted to pay contractors not to finish the border wall.
Background
- Lankford released a blistering report on $2 billion in wasted taxpayer money to pay Defense contractors not to build the border wall.
- In March, Lankford traveled to Texas with a delegation of Senators to tour the Rio Grande Valley area of the southern border, and he traveled to the Arizona border where he saw the unfinished border wall system that was halted by the Biden Administration.
- In July, Lankford held a press conference with the Tulsa County Sherriff to discuss how the border crisis is affecting Oklahomans.
