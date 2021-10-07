Posted: Oct 07, 2021 9:45 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2021 9:45 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford continues to call out the Biden Administration for ignoring the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Sen. Lankford blames the Biden Administration’s policies for putting the U.S. on track to exceed the most illegal crossings in 21 years. Lankford had the following to say in a press conference on Wednesday:

"This Administration is intentionally dragging their feet, and while they say we do not have an open border, the entire country is watching what’s happening on our southern border. Everyone sees what’s going on except the Biden Administration. We’re not asking the Biden Administration to do anything other than help the humanitarian crisis that’s on our southern border and stop incentivizing people to be able to come to the southern border knowing that they’re going to be released and to take that dangerous journey to be able to come."

Earlier this year, Lankford released a report that exposed two billion dollars that he says is being wasted to pay contractors not to finish the border wall.

Background