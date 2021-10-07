News
Posted: Oct 07, 2021 10:03 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2021 10:03 AM
PODCAST: Sen. Lankford Talks Debt Ceiling, Reckless Spending and Stop the Vaccine Mandate Act
Tom Davis
U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford called into Bartlesville Radio for our monthly podcast.
The Senator, in this episode, addresses the debt ceiling, government spending plans and the Stop the Vaccine Mandate Act.
We ended our conversation on the issue of the national education unions in a letter to the President asking him to have the FBI to looking to those who oppose the actions by local school boards.
