Posted: Oct 07, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2021 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced that some local individuals have been charged with violations of United States law. He did this by releasing indictments returned by a Grand Jury.

Bradley Curtis Scruggins is being charged with assaulting an intimate partner by strangling the victim. The Bartlesville Police Department and the FBI are working the case, as it allegedly occurred on Indian Country.

Andrew Thomas Stevens of Skiatook is being charged with strangling an intimate partner on two separate occasions in February of this year. This alleged crime took place on Indian Country and the FBI is working the case in cooperation with the Tulsa Police Department.

Chance Eugene Crawford of Talala is being charged with being in possession of a 9 millimeter and 11 rounds of ammunition. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working this case along with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.