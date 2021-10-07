Posted: Oct 07, 2021 3:01 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2021 3:01 PM

Max Gross

A Washington County jury found Kendall Burnett guilty on all four counts against him during a trial this week. After three days of proceedings the jury believed there was sufficient evidence to convict Burnett on two counts of child neglect, conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The first child neglect charge brings a sentence of 10 years in the department of corrections, the second count is for 15 years. The felony conspiracy charge is punished by 15 years and the drug charge brings a one year sentence. District judge Linda Thomas will decide whether the sentences will run consecutively or concurrently during a sentencing date on October 29.

Burnett was originally arrested in February 2020 after multiple incidents with the minor victim surfaced. Explicit Facebook messages between Burnett and co-defendant Ashley Burnett were used a key evidence in the case. Ashley Burnett will appear in court later this month as the case against her proceeds.