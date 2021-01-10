News
Bartlesville
BSO Presents the Mark Wood Experience
Groundbreaking electric violinist Mark Wood joins the BSO for an unforgettable night of original music, rock classics and even Classical classics as we kick off the new season!
An original member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, this Juilliard-trained violinist is joined by wife and vocalist Laura Kaye as they bring to Bartlesville the same power, flash, and excitement that has thrilled audiences around the world.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mark and Laura told us how the met and Mark quickly pointed out that they are both from New York City and not Siberia.
Mark has been speding the week visiting high schools in the Tulsa and Bartlesville communities sharing the specialness of the art of music.
You won't want to miss Saturday night's performance at 7:30 pm as Mark and Laura team up with the Bartlesville Sympshony Orchestra as they kick off the new season at the Bartlesville Cmmunity Center.
The Bartlesville Community Center features CONTINENTAL SEATING with no center aisle and enough room between rows to allow easy passage. Seats 1 & 2 are in the middle of each row. Even numbered seats (2, 4, 6, etc.) are on the north side of the auditorium while odd seats (1, 3, 5, etc.) are on the south side. The lower the number, the closer the seat is to the center. Rows are labeled A through Z plus ZZ with A closest to the stage and Z/ZZ in the back.
Limited ADA accessible seating is available on Row ZZ and in Rows C & D on the right (south) side of the auditorium; additional seating in rows E, F & L is also available for those with mobility concerns. Your seating needs are very important to us and we wish speak to you personally in order to customize your seating selection.
For seating questions or to purchase seats in the ADA area, please call the Box Office at 918-336-2787. For immediate assistance, after regular business hours or on weekends, please email: kboatright@bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com
