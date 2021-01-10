Posted: Oct 08, 2021 9:15 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2021 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

Groundbreaking electric violinist Mark Wood joins the BSO for an unforgettable night of original music, rock classics and even Classical classics as we kick off the new season!

An original member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, this Juilliard-trained violinist is joined by wife and vocalist Laura Kaye as they bring to Bartlesville the same power, flash, and excitement that has thrilled audiences around the world.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mark and Laura told us how the met and Mark quickly pointed out that they are both from New York City and not Siberia.

Mark has been speding the week visiting high schools in the Tulsa and Bartlesville communities sharing the specialness of the art of music.

You won't want to miss Saturday night's performance at 7:30 pm as Mark and Laura team up with the Bartlesville Sympshony Orchestra as they kick off the new season at the Bartlesville Cmmunity Center.