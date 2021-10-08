Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Osage County

Gathering at the Roc Kicks Off on Friday

Ty Loftis

The Gathering at the Roc Car Show is taking place this weekend and the kickoff event was held on Friday morning when the cars stepped off from the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Bartlesville to tour Osage County for the Reliability Run. Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland talks about the great event.

 

The event will conclude with a trip to the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve at 10 o' clock on Saturday morning. 


