News
Osage County
Posted: Oct 08, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2021 10:42 AM
Gathering at the Roc Kicks Off on Friday
Ty Loftis
The Gathering at the Roc Car Show is taking place this weekend and the kickoff event was held on Friday morning when the cars stepped off from the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Bartlesville to tour Osage County for the Reliability Run. Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland talks about the great event.
The event will conclude with a trip to the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve at 10 o' clock on Saturday morning.
« Back to News