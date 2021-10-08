Posted: Oct 08, 2021 1:59 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2021 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The September jobs report got released on Friday morning and as supplemental unemployment benefits have came to an end, the numbers were not what economists were expecting or hoping for. The United States Labor Department reports the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.8 percent as 194,000 jobs were added for the month. Economists had expected an increase of around 500,000 jobs.

Here is U.S. Senator from Oklahoma James Lankford recently criticizing Democratic policies they are attempting to put in place.

President Biden addressed the report on Friday and defended his record on the economy as, “progress.”