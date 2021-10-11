Posted: Oct 11, 2021 9:55 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2021 3:55 PM

Elizabeth and Keith said that Rotary serves the community--both locally and internationally.

Locally, Daybreak Rotarians participate in monthly poverty alleviation such as Agape Mission, Mary Martha’s Outreach, CONCERN, Salvation Army

Rotarians also support youth with scholarships--both high school and vocational. Also with the 4 Way Test Speech Contest (partner with Bartlesville Noon Rotary) and the RYLA leadership camp as well as th youth exchange.

The Daybreak Rotary also has Foundation. The 501c3 organization helps Razia's Ray of Hope which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and children in Afghanistan through community-based education. Focused on the village of Deh’Subz, the organization was founded on the belief that education is key to positive, peaceful change for current and future generations. The foundation provides opportunities to learn and grow in a safe, nurturing environment, empowering girls and women through education and resources so that they may work toward brighter futures.

The Daybreak Rotary is holding a fundraising event Oct. 29th with AFGHAN WE CAN 2.0 to sponsor a classroom for Razia's Hope in the additional building for the middle and high school students.

AFGHAN WE CAN 2.0 is a casino event by Timber Oaks Event Venue and Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary at the Timber Oaks Event Venue

Razia will be with us for this event!

Tickets - $50/person

Deputy Sponsor (2 tickets) - $150

Sheriff Sponsor (4 tickets) - $250

