Posted: Oct 11, 2021 2:48 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2021 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Two people who have been instrumental in making the Dance Maker Academy what it is today are getting recognized for their hard work. Osage members Randy Tinker Smith and Jenna Smith LaViolette will receive an Arts in Education Award from the Oklahoma Arts Council on Tuesday, November 9th. Randy Tinker Smith had this to say on getting the recognition:

“We believe this will open more doors of opportunity for our children and for us to be able to continue telling our Osage story through ballet.”

This ballet shows the story of the Osage people through dance and the Academy is located in Pawhuska. This event is taking place at The State Capitol Building and for more information, go to arts.ok.gov.