Posted: Oct 12, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2021 10:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Constantine Theater will be hosting a welcome party for those coming to the Women’s Ranch Rodeo Association World Finals and everyone is welcome to attend. The event will be held this Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. with an auction taking place at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.

There will be two rodeo performances on Friday at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena. The first will take place at 10 a.m. The other will take place at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the finals will take place at 1 p.m. and awards will ne handed out at 7 p.m.

Admission for each rodeo performance is $10 and kids 10 and under are admitted in for free.