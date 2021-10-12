Posted: Oct 12, 2021 1:51 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2021 2:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech is offering real estate located off Highway 75 in Ramona, Oklahoma, commonly known as Jarrett Farms Resort, for public sale by sealed bids. The bids will be opened at 2:01 pm on November 2, 2021, and will be referred to the Board of Education of Tri County Tech for acceptance or rejection.

Dr. Tammie Strobel, Tri County Tech's Superintendent and CEO, says they take their financial responsibility seriously. With the impact of COVID-19 on business travel and events, Dr. Strobel says it no longer makes sense for them to invest in a retreat center.

Jarrett Farm Resort sits atop beautiful rolling hills with vast views of the Oklahoma landscape and consists of 114.65 acres, with 900 linear feet of Highway 75 frontage. Dr. Strobel says abundant wildlife inhabits the wooded back half of the property, and the East highway facing side of the property is hay pasture. Initially developed for a bed and breakfast, Dr. Strobel says the main house is a sprawling 7200 sq ft complete with a commercial kitchen. She says there are six freestanding cottage houses designed as duplexes. This property is located less than 30 minutes from the Tulsa International Airport.

Tri County Tech purchased the property in 2018.

Dr. Strobel says they purchased the property in 2018 after Tri County Tech won the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award. She says they were becoming quite renowned for teaching leadership and strategic planning skills, so they wanted to help organizations achieve greatness. Building a resort where corporate groups could come for a retreat to learn from the finest at Tri County Tech was the original goal of the property, which is no longer feasible.

Tri County Tech will still be able to offer this phenomenal training at their current location at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. Dr. Strobel says they will be able to offer state-of-the-art culinary during these training events as well. She says they will not be able to provide the lodging that Jarrett Farms Resort once gave them the opportunity to offer.

Open House

Tri County Tech will be hosting two open house events:

October 13, 2021

12:00pm – 4:00pm

October 24, 2021

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Dr. Strobel says all interested parties are welcome to attend each open house. She says all the building are empty of content (i.e. bedding, furntiure, dishes, etc.)

Bidding Process

The bidding process is as follows: Sealed bids for the purchase of the property will be received until 2:00pm, November 2, 2021, at the office of the Superintendent of Tri County Tech, 6101 Nowata Road, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74006. Bids not received before the date and time specified above will not be considered and returned unopened. Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed inner envelope marked “Bid – Surplus Real Estate.”

Each bid must contain a statement of the bidder’s intended use of the property. The sale will be made according to the terms and conditions contained in a Contract for Sale, the form of which is available in the office of the Superintendent of Tri County Tech. Each sealed bid shall be accompanied by a copy of the contract, signed by the bidder, which shall constitute an offer to purchase the real estate on the terms and conditions contained therein. All offers shall be binding upon the bidder and may not be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days.

The terms of sale will require that the Purchaser inspect the property and accept the property in its present condition, “AS IS – WITH ALL FAULTS.” The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to accept any particular bid.

If you have any questions, you can call Tri County Tech at 918.331.3333. You can also contact them here.

Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech