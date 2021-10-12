Posted: Oct 12, 2021 4:48 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2021 4:48 PM

Max Gross

A Peru, Kansas man was charged with one felony of lewd acts to a minor child under the age of 16. Billy Peel Appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where the charge was presented. Peel was arrested on a warrant that stemmed from a series of incidents that started in 2020.

According to an affidavit, the defendant was on site when Jason Frey sexually abused a 15-year-old girl. Frey currently has five felony charges filed against him in Osage County. Peel allegedly witnessed the alleged incident which occurred near Copan Lake.

Peel also admitted to investigator that he received explicit videos of the victim that were sent by Frey. He told police that he was at Copan Lake and was aware of an incident that was sexual in nature between Frey and the victim. Peel failed to the report the incident to protect the victim.

His bond was set at $150,000. Attorney Peter Knowles filed an entry of appearance and plans to ask for a bond reduction hearing.