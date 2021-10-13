Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Oct 13, 2021

Sooner Junior Miniature Golf to Host Halloween Bash

Garrett Giles

Local mini golf gets into the Halloween spirit.

Sooner Junior Miniature Golf Course at 146 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville will host a Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. You can wear your costumes and enjoy free fun and games.

Okie Lemon will be on site from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Treat yourself to food while you enjoy a free game of mini golf.


