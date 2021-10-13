Posted: Oct 13, 2021 10:05 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 10:06 AM

Garrett Giles

Local mini golf gets into the Halloween spirit.

Sooner Junior Miniature Golf Course at 146 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville will host a Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. You can wear your costumes and enjoy free fun and games.

Okie Lemon will be on site from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Treat yourself to food while you enjoy a free game of mini golf.