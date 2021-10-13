Posted: Oct 13, 2021 1:32 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

With the Osage Nation beginning to construct its health complex in Pawhuska, they will have to close a few roads across town in order to make that a reality. One such road they are proposing to close is along South Prudom Ave. between E. 5th and E. 4th Street. This is something that those residents have a problem with and the Pawhuska City Council has a few problems with the proposal too, as Rodger Milleson explains.

With safety being a top concern for the council, representatives from the Osage Nation said that closing the road hinged on being able to place the softball and soccer fields in that area. Before discussion closed on the matter, a member of the audience who grew up in Pawhuska gave his take on why he felt it was important to move forward with the project.

Those that were representing the Osage Nation are going to take the ideas that they received from the City Council to see if they can come to a compromise.