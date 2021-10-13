Posted: Oct 13, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 2:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Progress remains steady at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Bartlesville after courtroom renovations began early last week.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap says at least half, if not more, of the framing in the first floor jury room is up. Dunlap says he anticipates that all of the metal studs will be up by the end of the week. He says he hopes RECO Construction can start putting up sheet rock in two weeks.

Commissioner Dunlap says he is pleased with how the project is going. He says RECO Construction is everything that he is looking for in a contractor.

RECO Construction has been working during the day. Commissioner Dunlap says the crew may need to do some work at night or over the course of a weekend to relocate a power panel. He says they should be able to handle everything during the day otherwise.

