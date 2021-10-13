News
HTeaO is Coming to Bartlesville
HTeaO has plans to construct a new site on the northeast corner of Washington Boulevard and Price Road in Bartlesville
Chief Building Official Trey Yankovich tells Bartlesville's City Beat that HTeaO has filed a permit application for construction of a store at that location. Yankovich says the development is still in the plan review stage.
The franchise has several locations in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma, including a location in Tulsa.
