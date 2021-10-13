Posted: Oct 13, 2021 3:44 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 3:44 PM

Ty Loftis

One thing that Pawhuska Code Enforcer Steve Hughes continues to do is clean up abandoned properties across town. Hughes, along with city crews, have cleaned up several of these lots across town within the past month and now the county is getting involved to help with the process, too.

Hughes added that they continue to send out nuisance letters for properties that aren't set to code.