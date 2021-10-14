News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2021 9:56 AM
Spirit Church to Hold Day of Caring Event
Garrett Giles
Spirit Church will serve the community next weekend, with free haircuts, family photos and lunch.
The event will be held at Spirit Church, 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Oct. 23. Tri County Tech will provide the free haircuts.
All are welcome to attend this free event. Spirit Church has a mission to spread God's love, joy and peace throughout our communities.
