Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2021 9:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church will serve the community next weekend, with free haircuts, family photos and lunch.

The event will be held at Spirit Church, 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Oct. 23. Tri County Tech will provide the free haircuts.

All are welcome to attend this free event. Spirit Church has a mission to spread God's love, joy and peace throughout our communities.

Those wishing to volunteer can sign-up here.