Posted: Oct 14, 2021 10:02 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2021 1:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Sunfest is seeking new leadership to continue the annual Bartlesville tradition for future years.

For the past 10 years, the current board members have had the pleasure of serving Bartlesville by creating new Sunfest experiences and a festival the community looks forward to every year. It is now time to pass the reigns to a new group of volunteers and community leaders to bring Sunfest into its next decade.

Current Sunfest President Stephanie Lief says she personally could not be more proud of their team, the challenges they have overcame, the bonds they have made, and the experiences they were able to bring to the community. Lief says it’s simply time to pass the reigns. She says Sunfest is in good standing as a nonprofit, good standing financially for administrative costs, positive reputation, community supported, and a well-attended event to kick off the summer.

Lief says their board has just become busy personally and professionally to dedicate the time it needs to continue to succeed and remain the highly respected festival they have created in the last 10 years.

While most of the current board would like to remain as committee volunteers and guide the new board for this upcoming year, Sunfest has some key positions to fill in order to continue the tradition that need to be in place by December 2021. These positions include President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary.

Sunfest is asking interested groups or individuals who are interested in learning more about how to continue this tradition to email them at sunfestbville@gmail.com for more information. You can also visit with them in-person during their next event called BOOfest on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Sunfest will also hold informational receptions in November and December that you can join.

Sunfest is a 100-percent volunteer, non-profit effort with the mission of providing a family friendly event to promote tourism of Bartlesville and fellowship. The event takes place the weekend after Memorial Day in Sooner Park. Sunfest is hoping to celebrate year 40 with this change in leadership.