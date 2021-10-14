Posted: Oct 14, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2021 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

Big Brothers/Big Sisters gears up for a big new year.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Area Director Charlene Dew with Big Brothers/Big Sisters said Big Brothers/Big Sisters is entering into its new fiscal year with Bowl for Kid's Sake and the BIG Event (we hear it has an 80's theme) already on calandar with more on the way.

Ms. Dew also put out the ask for adult mentors--Bigs-- for children still on a waiting list--Littles.