Posted: Oct 14, 2021 2:04 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2021 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Police Department recently hired two new officers and also interviewed two others that Chief Lorrie Hennesy will consider bringing on the force. Even with the new hires, this is what Hennesy said when asked how many more officers she would want to have a full crew.

Hennesy said that crime has been up across town, which is making it difficult being short-staffed like they currently are.