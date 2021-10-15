Posted: Oct 15, 2021 11:23 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 12:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville is raising funds to purchase and install a chair lift.

Director Errol Hada says the purpose of the chair lift is to help transport residents who cannot navigate the stairs to the family rooms and women's dorm. Hada says they unfortunately had to turn a potential resident away because she was not able to climb the stairs. He says this happened about three months ago as well.

The cost for the lift system is $4,000. The shelter has raised just over $2,100 so far.

If you would like to contribute to this project, contact the Lighthouse at 918.336.9029, or drop by the shelter at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard.