Posted: Oct 15, 2021 12:30 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 12:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson announced the results of the October 2021 Federal Grand Jury B on Friday. Two of the 13 listed cases are being investigated by the Bartlesville Police Department.

These individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

William Ray Turner, 30, of Tulsa, was a car dealership sales associate who allegedly devised and carried out a scheme where he used stolen identities to purchase vehicles and sometimes sold the vehicles to other individuals for cash. In total, Turner was responsible for more than $1 million in fraudulent vehicle sales.

The original report by Max Gross can be found here.

From March 2019 to the date of this indictment, Turner was employed as a sales associate at a car dealership in Bartlesville. Turner sold cars, assisted customers in obtaining financing for the purchase of vehicles, and received commission payments for his sales. As part of his scheme, starting in May 2020, Turner acquired various means of identification belonging to individuals living throughout the United States. The defendant allegedly used the stolen means of identification to purchase vehicles from the dealership in the victims’ names. The vehicles would then leave the dealership’s lot. On at least one occasion, after Turner processed a fraudulent car sale, he transferred the vehicle to another individual, who paid the defendant via CashApp.

In the indictment, Turner is charged with 27 counts of wire fraud after causing wire communications related to the fraudulent loan applications and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft for fraudulently using others’ identities when applying for the loans. The U.S. Secret Service and Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard M. Cella is prosecuting the case.

Corbin Gaylin Doyle Hairgrove, 25, of Sapulpa, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Taurus 9 mm caliber pistol, a Rossi .38 caliber revolver and 18 rounds of associated ammunition. He is further charged with knowingly possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and with carrying firearms during and in relation to his drug trafficking crimes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Bartlesville Police Department are conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron M. Jolly is prosecuting the case.