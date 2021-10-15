Posted: Oct 15, 2021 1:16 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 1:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners are getting set to hear a preliminary energy analysis report from Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says this energy report revolves around the Washington County Jail, the County Judicial Building and the County Administration Building. Antle says the function behind the analysis was to support the potential of any endeavor or change that they may make with regard to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Commissioner Antle says it also involves HVAC usage. The item will be presented by Chase Barrow with Energy Services and Controls on Monday, Oct. 18, at 11:00 a.m.

Leading up to the energy report, the Commissioners may approve a Grand Gateway Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant application and resolution from the Ochelata Volunteer Fire Department. The funds would be for structure boots and hand tools to equip a pumper truck for firefighting.

Then, the Commissioners may approve a resolution for bridge inspection responsibility by local government for compliance with the National Bridge Inspection Standard's inspection contracts for April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024.

A request for approval of allocation of alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer may be approved as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville, at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.