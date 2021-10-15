News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 3:32 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 3:39 PM
BPD Looks to Identify Alleged Trailer Thief
Garrett Giles
The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a recent theft of a trailer.
According to a release, the incident occurred in the 200 Block of NE Washington Boulvard in Bartlesville The suspect can be seen hooking the trailer up to a white SUV on Friday, Oct. 8, at 5:18 a.m.
If you have any information pertaining to this case, or if you can identify the subject or vehicle, contact Detective Jarred Burdick at 918.338.4062.
Pictures courtesy of the Bartlesville Police Department
