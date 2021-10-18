News
Schools
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 6:08 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 6:13 PM
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Ed. Meeting: The Numbers Look Good, COVID and Budget
Tom Davis
The number of COVID-19 isolations has dropped significantly at Bartlesville Public Schools since classes began this past August and the now-approved budget is a little healthier.
During Monday's Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting,Granger Meador, Chair of the BPSD Pandemic Response Committee, said the isolations in the district hit a high of 175 but are now down to 9.
The board also approved the 2022 budget which, according to Superintendent Chuck McCauley, shows a boost of about of $1.4 million over last year's budget thanks to increased enrollment this year.
The board voted to accept the Initial Guaranteed Maximum Price proposed by Manhattan Construction Company for early Pre-Engineered Metal Building Procurement Packages of the Indoor Facilities for Baseball and Softball/Golf Projects.
