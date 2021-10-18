Posted: Oct 18, 2021 7:02 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 7:02 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council annexes more property from Washington County into the corporate city limits of Dewey.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease says the two acres just southeast of Pump'n Pete's is the property that was annexed. He says the owners brought four neighboring properties to the Council for annexation earlier in the month.

Later in the meeting, the Council declared the zoning of all five properties as commercial highway. Trease says they needed a designation for the rural land because they didn't have a defined zone coming into the city limits.

Two emergency clauses were approved to make the items effective immediately.