Oct 18, 2021
Sales Tax Collections Through the Roof in Dewey
Garrett Giles
The City of Dewey continues to trend in the right direction when it comes to sales tax collections.
Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease says they have received $94,518 in sales tax for the month. He says they collected $16,708 in use tax.
According to Trease, the City of Dewey saw a 17.9-percent increase over the same month last year. He says they received about $81,306 last year for the same month.
Trease says they have had great months in sales tax collections lately. He hopes it continues.
