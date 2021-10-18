Posted: Oct 18, 2021 7:16 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 7:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey continues to trend in the right direction when it comes to sales tax collections.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease says they have received $94,518 in sales tax for the month. He says they collected $16,708 in use tax.

According to Trease, the City of Dewey saw a 17.9-percent increase over the same month last year. He says they received about $81,306 last year for the same month.

Trease says they have had great months in sales tax collections lately. He hopes it continues.