Posted: Oct 19, 2021 9:08 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 10:54 AM

Tom Davis

There may be a contract deal soon between the IAFF, the union representing firefighters, and the City of Bartlesville pending.

This comes as the contract dispute was set for arbitration on Oct. 25-26. Arbitration is an adversarial procedure resembling a legal hearing in which both sides present their case to an arbitrator appointed by both sides.

The City’s most recent offer to the IAFF includes pay increases totaling $527,534. The offer includes salary adjustment increases ranging from 6.5 to 11.5 percent and longevity pay increases ranging from 79 to 367 percent. The highest increase percentage would go to the rank of firefighter, which makes up more than half the department.

In exchange, the City is requesting a change in the department’s promotional procedures that will permit the fire chief and city manager more options when looking at management-level promotional options.