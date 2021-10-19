Posted: Oct 19, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 10:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Drawings for 10 duck blind areas at Hudson Lake will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

The drawings will be held at the boat ramp. The fee is $10 if drawn.

Any leftover blinds can be purchased at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue on a first come, first served basis.

Each duck hunter assigned a blind area must make all repairs or improvements to their blinds. No more than 30 decoys may be used at any blind area.

During duck hunting season hunters may enter Hudson Lake one hour before shooting time, which is one-half hour before sunrise. Duck hunting ends daily at noon.

For additional information on state duck hunting regulations, visit the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation's website here.

Picture courtesy: City of Bartlesville