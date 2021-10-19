Posted: Oct 19, 2021 9:32 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 10:16 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners hear a preliminary energy analysis report from Public Service Company of Oklahoma to find was to save on energy.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says the report revolved around the Washington County Jail, the County Judicial Building and the County Administration Building. Antle says the function behind the analysis was to support the potential of any endeavor or change that they may make with regard to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The analysis also involved HVAC usage at each of the three sites. The item was presented by Chase Barrow with Energy Services and Controls on Monday.

The Commissioners unanimously voted to have an engineer meet with Washington County's maintenance personnel to review potential savings in the Administration Building in downtown Bartlesville. The analysis shows the potential for annual savings of $6,700 through optimization of existing systems.

A full breakdown of the report can be found here.