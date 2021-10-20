Posted: Oct 20, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2021 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

A lot has been happening with our Bartlesville Public Schools and its foundation lately and Superintendent Chuck McCauley and Bartlesville Public Schools Executive Director Blair Ellis brought listeners up to speed.

Blair Ellis thanked everyone for their part in earning a major award. Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) recently honored BPSFfor exhibiting a strong commitment to community and for furthering education by awarding them the 2021 Barbara Lynch Community Partner Award.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says their efforts to engage with the community and get them involved with Bartlesville Public Schools played a major factor in getting this recognition. Ellis says they want to foster the culture in Bartlesville where public education is something everyone can support and advocate for now and in the future. She says BPSF wants to keep in touch with everyone and inform them about all the great things that are going on within Bartlesville Public Schools.

Ellis also reminded listeners that the Bruind on the Run will be participating in the Woolaroc 8K this weekend and that a committee will soon be reviewing the nominations for the Bartlesville Educator's Hall of Fame.

Supt. McCauley recapped the recent school board meeting noting that the COVID-19 isolations have dropped from their peak of 175 to only 6 as of Wednesday, October 20, 2021; enrollment was up by nearly 5% this year; and that movement is underway on some of the projects listed in the recent school bond issue.