Posted: Oct 20, 2021 9:38 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2021 9:38 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville’s city-owned splash pads have been winterized and are closed for the season.

Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson says the splash pads at Johnstone and Sooner parks and Unity Square have been winterized for the upcoming cold season. He says they will reopen next spring, once they begin to consistently experience warmer temperatures.

For more information about the City's parks and recreation system, visit cityofbartlesville.org.