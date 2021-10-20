Posted: Oct 20, 2021 12:38 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2021 12:38 PM

Ty Loftis

A special Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting has been called for Thursday afternoon at which time Board members will consider setting boundary lines for re-districting, this based on data from the 2020 census.

Everett Piper, who lives in the far northeastern part of District One, believes this is being done in an effort to prohibit him from running against current District One Commissioner Randall Jones.

On Facebook, Piper has said in part that Jones has called this meeting to approve the immediate redrawing of the district boundaries, which would effectively, “draw me out,” of District One and thus eliminate me as his opponent.

Piper went on to say that everyone needs to attend the meeting and call this exactly what it is: corruption at its worst.

Jones wasn’t available for comment, but when he learned Piper would be running for the District One seat, Jones said he, “welcomed anybody who wants to run” and said he wants what is best for the county.

Thursday’s special meeting will convene at 1 p.m.