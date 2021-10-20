Posted: Oct 20, 2021 2:31 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2021 2:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Representative Kevin Hern leads 14 Members of Congress against President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Broke” reconciliation plan.

Rep. Hern led members of Congress on the House floor on Tuesday night during a Special Order on Biden’s spending agenda. Rep. Hern says his constituents are horrified at what's happened to our country in just nine months of Democrat control. He says they are worried that the freedoms we have held for 245 years will be stripped away before our eyes.

The Members discussed the failures of the Biden Administration and the hidden policies included in the ‘Build Back Broke’ plan, including raised taxes, increased regulations on small businesses, Green New Deal provisions to kill domestic energy production, and more.

Additional speakers included: Representatives Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), Byron Donalds (FL-19), Jodey Arrington (TX-19), Tim Burchett (TN-01), Dan Meuser (PA-09), Mike Kelly (PA-16), Blake Moore (UT-01), Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Jerry Carl (AL-01), Chip Roy (TX-21), Jim Baird (IN-04), and Bill Posey (FL-08).

Video of Rep. Hern addressing the "Build Back Broke" plan can be viewed here:

Rep. Hern’s remarks as prepared:

“Tonight we're going to hear the truth about a truly bad bill. Biden' failed leadership has created an America where grocery store shelves are empty, gas stations are running out of gas, crime is skyrocketing, our schools are failing, and our borders are wide open - completely at the mercy of the cartels.

This isn't the America any of us want. Whether we succeed or fail, we do it as one. Republican or Democrat, our future is the same.

That's why it's so important to point out the truth of what's in this reconciliation package. The Biden Administration has ignored crisis after crisis, putting all their eggs into this 'Build Back Broke' basket.

So how come no one actually knows what's in it? We spent over 40 hours in Ways and Means marking up the Build Back Broke plan last month, and several other committees did the same... but we already know that the policies have changed since then.

Democrats are adding radical, unnecessary provisions while the American people aren't looking. For example, they're trying to make the IRS spy on American families' bank accounts.

That's right, they want banks to give information to the IRS on any transaction over $600. This is a giant step towards living in a surveillance state.

My constituents are horrified at what's happened to our country in just nine months of Democrat control. They're worried that the freedoms we've held for 245 years will be stripped away before our eyes.

Tonight, we'll hear from my colleagues about the dangerous provisions included in the Build Back Broke plan - the honest truth about what our Democrat colleagues are trying to hide from the American people.”