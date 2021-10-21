Posted: Oct 21, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 9:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Visit Bartlesville, Bartlesville’s destination marketing organization, is asking attractions, events, restaurants and retailers to submit their information for the 2022 Bartlesville Visitor Guide. The Bartlesville Visitor Guide is printed every year as a resource for visitors and residents alike. Potential visitors can also digitally review the guide at visitbartlesville.com.

The Visit Bartlesville staff will reach out to area tourism partners in the coming weeks. Tourism stakeholders are invited to send in their information for listing in the guide and the website. The guide is distributed at regional attractions, hotels and retailers as well as visitor information centers throughout northeast Oklahoma.

“The Visitor Guide helps us give detailed information on all there is to experience in Bartlesville,” said Maria Swindell Gus, executive director of Visit Bartlesville. “We have so much to see and do here — so many new retailers we know our visitors would love to explore. We are eager to welcome even more travelers to the area in 2022.”

To submit your business for listing in the Bartlesville Visitor Guide or visitbartlesville.com, email Visit Bartlesville offices at visit@bartlesville.com or call 918.336.8709.