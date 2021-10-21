Posted: Oct 21, 2021 9:44 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 9:44 AM

The Memories Matter Car Show at Green Country Village Senior Living Community returns this Saturday after last year's COVID 19 hiatus.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Casey Williams and car show coordinator Wes Standridge invited everyone to the event on Saturday, October 23, at Green Country Village at 1025 Swan Drive in Bartlesville. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association and help to fund programs for GCV Memory Care services.

Not only will car, trucks and motorcycles be on display for a chance to win one of 40 trophies, but children are encouraged to show their bikes, trikes and kiddie vehicles for a chance to win ribbon and have some fun

The Memories Matter Car Show is fun for the whole family. Registration begins at 7am, the show begins at 9am with prized awarded at 2pm.

Parking will be at the Walmart parking lot with shuttle services taking you to the show across the street at Green Country Village at 1025 Swan Drive in Bartlesville.