Posted: Oct 21, 2021 9:51 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

This October the dead will walk with the living at Price Tower’s Haunted Hotel. With three spine-tingling attractions to tour, The Price Tower will leave your heart pounding.

Appearin on CAR TALK, Brad Doenges invited everyone to see for yourself, October 22-31. You can check in, but we can’t guarantee you’ll leave! Doenges said. "This hair-raising event is fun for all ages."

There is the Fun House for $5 – Immerse yourself in wacky colors and artistic spaces. Mingle with the odd and surreal . Appropriate for all ages.

The Basement Haunt for $15 – Walk down into the depths of the dark pit of Price Tower’s basement. Be transported to the underworld and all that creepy crawling things below! Ages 13 and up

The Haunted Hotel is $15 -They checked in but they never checked out. Meet Price Tower Inn’s most famous ghosts and the demented staff of the Inn! Ages 13 and up

Doenges said you can even get the Tower Pass for $30 – save $5 and experience all 3!

This event is a fundraiser for the Price Tower Arts Center. All proceeds from this event will fund live music, educational programs, and unique art experiences.

Hours:

Friday 10/22/21 – 6-11 p.m.

Saturday 10/23/21 – 6-11 p.m.

Friday 10/29/221 – 6-11 p.m.

Saturday 10/30/21 – 6-11 p.m.

Sunday 10/31/21 – 6-9 p.m.