Posted: Oct 21, 2021 10:09 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

The Dance Maker Academy has received a grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council, which will allow for them to start a new drama program at the Pawhuska Jr. High and High School on Tuesdays right after school. This will take place at the Pawhuska High School Lecture Hall.

The annual Nutcracker Ballet is scheduled for the second weekend in December at the Constantine Theater. Saturday’s performance will take place at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee is scheduled for 3 p.m.