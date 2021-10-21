Posted: Oct 21, 2021 1:53 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 1:54 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing heinous allegations of animal abuse and child abuse. Mason Villanueva could face as many as 12 felony counts with the possibility of more being added on. The defendant was present at the Washington County Courthouse by video conference.

According to an affidavit, all incidents occurred at a residence on the 400 block of Creek Avenue in Bartlesville in a time period between 2019 and April 2021. The minor female victim alleges that all acts were done by Villanueva when he was under the influence.

It is alleged that Villanueva made the girl eat a cigarette butt by forcing it down her throat. A separate incident involved the defendant forcing the girl to eat cat feces. The victim alleges there were multiple incidents where Villanueva would make her stand in a litter box and he would urinate on her.

Multiple other incidents of abuse were documented. The defendant allegedly hit the girl in the face and on one occasion forced her to watch pornography. In April 2021, the victim received a voicemail from Villanueva where he claims he put a cat in the washing machine as form of punishment for the victim.

Other animal abuse incidents involved Villanueva putting a cat in the microwave and turning it on. Villanueva is also accused of a grabbing a cat by the tail and hitting the victim with it. The girl also alleges that Villanueva beat her with a guinea pig until the animal died.

During a forensic interview Villanueva denied all allegations. In court Thursday, assistant district attorney Will Drake said that, “Villanueva showed a complete disregard for the welfare of the child.”

Bond was set at $500,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. If Villanueva posts bond he is to turn in his passport to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and he is not permitted to leave Oklahoma. The defendant is set to return to court on Friday where more charges may be brought forward.