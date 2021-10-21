Posted: Oct 21, 2021 3:17 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss re-drawing district lines, something that is done every 10 years when the census data is complete. INCOG is responsible for drawing up these proposals and at Thursday's meeting, they presented five options to the Board. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney was quick to say he didn't like any of them.

Jones said Thursday was the first day INCOG had released those numbers to the Board. Finalized plans of where district boundaries will lie must be in place by the end of November for all 77 counties. INCOG Executive Director Rich Brierre said this is normally done at an earlier date, but he goes on to explain the process moving forward.

The five plans varied by a great deal. The greatest variant in each plan was determining which district McCord and Avant should be in, along with the Dick Conner Correctional Facility.

One of the five plans had District Two stretching from Skiatook northward to the Kansas border. Everett Piper, who currently lives in District One and plans to run against current Commissioner for District One Randall Jones, would be unable to run for that seat if something similar to that proposal were passed.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said several constituents had came to him asking if one of the commissioners was working with INCOG and here is what McKinney said in response.

With this being the first step in the process, no action was taken on the agenda item and they agreed to re-visit the subject at a later commissioners meeting.