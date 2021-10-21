Posted: Oct 21, 2021 3:34 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 5:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Veterans Connection Organization (VCO) of Bartlesville establishes more neighborhood libraries with community partners.

VCO joined forces with Oak Park United Methodist Church on Thursday afternoon to install a library drop box. Pastor Tasha Hollopeter says having this resource is an opportunity for their community to have access to books. She says they want people, especially children, to develop their love for literature.

Pictured above left to right: Pastor Tasha Hollopeter, VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese, VCO Executive Assistant Janie Palmer.

Hollopeter says they are grateful and blessed by the generous offer. She says there is nothing like falling into a good book.

Janie Palmer, VCO's Executive Assistant, says she has always wanted to reach out to the community in this way. Palmer says Joanie Elmore with the Bartlesville Public Library motivated her to take action. She says she is always available to take books that they will place in each drop box location.

Palmer says they wanted to place these neighborhood libraries in different parts of the community because it gives people better access to books that may not be able to walk to the Bartlesville Public Library. She says people at Get Real Ministries and Oak Park United Methodist Church may not be able to walk to the library, so they brought a library to them.

The first neighborhood library was established at Get Real Ministries in late September.

Oak Park United Methodist Church was one of two locations to receive a neighborhood library on Thursday.

If you wish to donate books, call 405.323.6139 or send an email to vcobville@gmail.com.