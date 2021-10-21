Posted: Oct 21, 2021 4:34 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 4:34 PM

Ty Loftis

they don't have enough healthy players. Coach Matt Hennesy said the Eagles did the right thing, as they only have 12 active players. When Hennesy found this out earlier in the week, he says the Huskies attempted to find an opponent for Friday night.

Hennesy said this was a big week for some of the young guys to get reps during practice and added that the Huskies were able to fine-tune some of the skills that they need to work on moving forward.

Pawhuska will travel to Wyandotte for week nine action next Friday for a 7 o' clock kickoff. That game can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 and streaming on KPGMTV.com.